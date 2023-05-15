A private passenger aircraft with possibly two aboard crashed in a remote area of Albany County in the late morning on Sunday about 30 miles west/northwest of Laramie.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 11:45 a.m. by Denver International Airport (DIA) that it had lost contact with a private passenger aircraft in the county, according to a news release Monday morning from the sheriff’s office.
The aircraft was reported to be occupied by a pilot and one passenger, and there are no known survivors from the crash, according to the release.
Responding agencies also included Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Laramie Fire Department and a helicopter from Classic Air Medical.
“We got some approximate coordinates from DIA, then we were able to use Classic Air Medical out of Rawlins to search the area and locate the crash,” Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said in an interview with the Boomerang Monday morning. “Our deputies, search and rescue and the fire departments were able to make their way up to the scene.”
Dutton Creek Road was referenced in the release because that is the closest road or landmark of the remote area of the crash, Appelhans said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) also were contacted to conduct a federal investigation into the crash.
Appelhans said the sheriff’s office does not yet know the make and model of the aircraft. The office also has the flight plan information, but was waiting on confirmation from the NTSB before releasing those details.
This is an ongoing joint investigation between local and federal agencies, and because of the remoteness of the crash scene, updates will be provided the next several days as information becomes available, the release states.
“We’ve been on the scene since yesterday, and our federal partners have been in cooperation (on Monday),” Appelhans said. “So, we should have more information to release to the public most likely Tuesday morning.”
