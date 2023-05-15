Albany County Sheriff's Office
Albany County Sheriff's Office

A private passenger aircraft with possibly two aboard crashed in a remote area of Albany County in the late morning on Sunday about 30 miles west/northwest of Laramie.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 11:45 a.m. by Denver International Airport (DIA) that it had lost contact with a private passenger aircraft in the county, according to a news release Monday morning from the sheriff’s office.

David Watson is the managing editor of the Laramie Boomerang. He can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com or by calling 307-742-2176.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus