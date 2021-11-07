The group was small but mighty.
Volunteers Dave Nelson and Tom Burkett joined forces to remove a particularly stubborn post. Pushing down the handyman jack in a coordinated effort, the tandem muscle power did the trick as the wooden post inched upwards, levered by the jack. With a few more cranks, the post came free of the ground that held it in place since 2007.
The group of six volunteers took most of a day removing the sad, broken fence that surrounded the parking area at the Pelton Creek Trailhead of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. They were all members or supporters of the nonprofit Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail.
Reusable fencing and posts were hauled to the U.S. Forest Service Work Station at Foxpark to store for future repair work at one of the five trailheads along the Rail Trail. The non-motorized path runs through the Medicine Bow National Forest for 21 miles, starting at Pelton Creek and ending at Dry Park 2 miles north of Lake Owen.
Four days later, a crew from Laramie’s DT Services replaced the old fence thanks to a grant from the Albany County Recreation Board. It was a significant facelift for the site.
The fence was just one of about a half dozen projects completed this year by the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. Dave Nelson, chairman of the group, said 2021 brought challenges and opportunities.
“On the challenge side, we’ve had Mullen Fire aftermath,” Nelson said. “The fire caused initial closure from Foxpark to Lake Owen. We also had areas where previous burns filled the borrow ditch with ash and debris, resulting in damage to the trail.”
Of those challenges, one remains with the continued closure of the Rail Trail from the north end of Foxpark to the Lincoln Gulch Trailhead. A wooden culvert burned, causing a safety concern on the trail. Luckily, a forest road parallels this section of the trail, so users can take the road for now until the culvert repair is completed by the U.S. Forest Service personnel.
Nelson said the opportunity side of the equation for 2021 included three trail work days using volunteer help from students in the University of Wyoming High School Institute.
“The students had an opportunity to get their hands dirty to help maintain the trail,” Nelson said. “They also learned about trail tool use, fire safety, trail biology and fire ecology.”
Nelson also helped support an Eagle Scout project at the Woods Creek Trailhead. Gunnar Goertel of Cheyenne, a member of Troop 101, led a group of fellow Scouts to repair barbed-wire and wooden fencing around the trailhead.
“The barbed-wire fence was badly damaged by fallen trees,” Goertel said. “The fence was nonfunctional in keeping livestock out of the trailhead, and the wooden fence around the parking area also needed repair.”
The collaboration was effective on more than one level, Nelson said.
“It was a great experience for me to work with Gunnar and the other Scouts,” he said. “I was in my element helping with the repairs, and it was very worthwhile. I was impressed by the skill level of the Scouts who really did a great job.”
Next up on the nonprofit group’s to-do list was the inaugural Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon that attracted nearly 170 runners from 23 states and nine Wyoming communities. The event also included as a small army of volunteers from Laramie.
“It took two years of planning effort from the marathon committee,” Nelson said. “The result was an event where both runners and volunteers had a terrific time.”
Preparation of the Rail Trail for the event took top priority with several members of the organization spending considerable effort clearing downed trees, repairing trail damage and reducing encroaching vegetation not only on the Rail Trail but also on the path around Lake Owen that was included in the race route.
To ensure racers and all Rail Trail users could find their way to the various trailheads, Nelson also made and erected a number of signs along Forest Roads to get drivers to the trailheads. The route from Albany to the Lake Owen and Dry Park trailheads can be particularly confusing, but now signs aid with direction-finding.
Plans are already forming for trail maintenance efforts in 2022. While the trail is still usable and cross-country skiers and snowshoers find plenty of solitude along the pathway in the winter, trail work efforts are mostly on hold until the snow melts in the spring.
For more information on the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail and on the trail itself, visit medicinebowrailtrail.org.