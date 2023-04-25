Wyoming winter-pronghorn

A young buck pronghorn parallels a barbed-wire fence during the depths of a severe winter in February 2023 in the lower Green River Basin. This image was taken just south of the Wyoming state line in Moffat County, Colorado.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

JACKSON — After a severe winter wreaked havoc on Wyoming’s wildlife, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission slashed hunting tags for pronghorn and tweaked seasons for mule deer, mostly following state biologists’ recommendations.

In essence, commissioners did away with doe and fawn tags for both species in southwestern Wyoming.

