Elk Mountain Ranch fence

A fence guards private property at the Elk Mountain Ranch, site of a corner-crossing controversy.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

WyoFile.com

The owner of the 22,045-acre Elk Mountain Ranch, who is suing for $7.75 million in damages from four corner-crossing hunters, paid property taxes last week based on a ranch value that’s about 35% of what he claims in court the ranch is worth.

