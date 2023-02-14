CASPER — In a finishing blow to one of this legislative session’s more ambitious property tax relief proposals, the House voted 37- 25 last week to toss out a constitutional amendment that would have given Wyoming more freedom to change assessment rates for residences.

As property taxes become increasingly burdensome for Wyoming homeowners — especially those on fixed incomes — there’s broad support among lawmakers to change how the state taxes residential property.

