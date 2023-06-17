Oil rig on federal land

Pronghorns roam near an oil rig on federal land.

CHEYENNE — A state legislative committee took action Wednesday after members were made aware of the risks for the state associated with a proposed Bureau of Land Management public lands rule.

Lawmakers on the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee voted to send a letter in opposition to the rule as a part of the 75-day public comment period ending June 20. It will join efforts taken by Wyoming’s congressional delegation, such as U.S. Sen. John Barrasso taking the lead on legislation intended to force the BLM to withdraw the rule.

