As the public heads out for some rest and relaxation this Labor Day weekend, the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests request input on a proposal to charge new and increased fees at 93 developed recreation sites.
Informational signs on how to provide feedback are posted at the sites. Increased fees are needed to ensure a high-quality recreation experience for visitors.
Public feedback has been collected via an online story map, email and phone since June 15. A series of public open houses also were held at six locations across the forests in mid-July. Forest Service staff interacted with attendees to share information, assist with comment submission and answer questions.
“We have received over 75 comments from the public so far and hope there is more to come,” said Kristi Murphy, recreation program manager for the forests and grassland. “If you visit the forests — whether taking weekend camping trips with family, hunting and fishing with friends or simply taking a leisurely scenic drive — chances are you visit one of these recreation sites; we want to hear from you.”
The proposed fees are based on a detailed market analysis of nearby recreation facilities with comparable amenities.
Up to 95% of these fees, as authorized by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, are directly reinvested into the developed recreation program on the MBRTB. Fee revenue will be used to improve infrastructure, modernize facilities and increase staffing levels.
There are 151 day-use sites and nearly 2,000 dispersed camping sites that will remain fee-free. This proposal would further eliminate the extra-vehicle charge at developed campgrounds. The forests also offer a $30 annual pass for day-use sites and honor the America the Beautiful interagency passes.
After the public feedback period ends on Nov. 1, substantive comments will be evaluated for any feasible suggestions to be incorporated into the proposal. You can visit the story map and select “Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests” to see locations included in the proposal and provide comment.
Comments also can be emailed to sm.fs.mbrrecfees@usda.gov or sent to the MBRTB Forest Service, Attention: Kristi Murphy, 2468 Jackson St., Laramie, WY 82070. Oral comments must be provided to Kristi Murphy at the Supervisor’s Office in Laramie during business hours (Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.–4 p.m.) or by calling 307-745-2300 and indicating you would like to comment on the proposed recreation fee changes.
For more information on the forests and the fee proposal, visit online at fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home. Additional information will be made available on social media: @FS_MBRTB on X or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
