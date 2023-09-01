U.S. Forest Service logo

As the public heads out for some rest and relaxation this Labor Day weekend, the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests request input on a proposal to charge new and increased fees at 93 developed recreation sites.

Informational signs on how to provide feedback are posted at the sites. Increased fees are needed to ensure a high-quality recreation experience for visitors.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus