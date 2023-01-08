U.S. Forest Service logo

Three public meetings, one each in Craig, Colorado, Baggs and Saratoga, will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10-12. The events are prompted by a proposed environmental impact statement (EIS) for the West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project, as well as an associated land exchange proposal.

Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) Wyoming State Office is the lead federal agency for environmental analysis of the reservoir project and is hosting the meetings.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus