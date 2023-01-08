Three public meetings, one each in Craig, Colorado, Baggs and Saratoga, will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10-12. The events are prompted by a proposed environmental impact statement (EIS) for the West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project, as well as an associated land exchange proposal.
Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) Wyoming State Office is the lead federal agency for environmental analysis of the reservoir project and is hosting the meetings.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Medicine Bow National Forest is a participating agency in the EIS and has been asked to consider a land exchange proposal from Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, related to the reservoir project.
Public comment on both the proposed EIS and land exchange will be accepted in written format. The meetings are for information sharing, question and answer, and direction about public comment submission. Information shared at all three meetings will be identical. A virtual option is available on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for those who cannot attend a meeting in person.
During the meetings, the Forest Service role will be to present information on the preliminary land exchange proposal, share generally what the agency’s land exchange process involves and provide an opportunity for public input to inform the upcoming feasibility study.
Meeting details are as follows:
• Tuesday, Jan. 10: Craig, Colo., 5-7 p.m.; virtual option available, register at https://tinyurl.com/2s37fcb3; Colorado Northwest Community College, Room 175, 2801 W. 9th St.
• Wednesday, Jan. 11: Baggs, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Valley Community Center, 255 W. Osborne St.
• Thursday, Jan. 12: Saratoga, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W. Elm Ave.
There is a 45-calendar day public comment period on the proposed EIS, open from Dec. 28, 2022, to Feb. 13, 2023. Comments on the preliminary land exchange proposal may be submitted during this comment period. Should the Forest Service determine this is a feasible land exchange and agree to initiate it, an additional public notice and opportunity to comment will be provided.
The public can comment by going to regulations.gov and searching NRCS-2022-0012.
As a first step in the process, the Forest Service will conduct a feasibility analysis/study of the proposed exchange in southern Wyoming, Sierra Madre Range.
The West Fork Battle Creek project is sponsored by two water conservancy districts: Savery-Little Snake in Wyoming and Pothook in northwest Colorado.
The state of Wyoming has identified a location south of Highway 70 in Carbon County as the preferred site for a new reservoir. A portion of the proposed reservoir site would be on lands currently managed by the Medicine Bow National Forest, Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District.
Information on the Medicine Bow National Forest can be found on its website or on the Forests’ Twitter and Facebook accounts. The Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District office can be reached at 307-326-5258.