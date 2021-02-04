Two public meetings to provide information and allow for questions about the proposed Rail Tie Wind Project are scheduled for next week.
Meetings are set for 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday online, with registration available at www.railtiewind.com/virtual-meeting.
According to Amanda MacDonald, a project manager with Texas-based ConnectGen, the company is in the process of preparing a permit application for construction and operation of the wind farm for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Industrial Siting Division, which it plans to submit this spring. Next week’s meetings are part of that permitting process.
ConnectGen is also preparing an application for an Albany County Wind Energy Conversion System permit to submit this spring.
A draft environmental impact statement is being prepared by the Western Area Power Administration, which MacDonald said should be released at the end of February or early March. Each permitting process includes public hearings and opportunities for public comment.
“It’s going through a few different processes,” she said.
Next week’s meetings are open to the public as well as government entities and other agencies, who are invited to ask questions and discuss concerns, according to a letter from ConnectGen to the Albany County Board of Commissioners. Additional public feedback, to be incorporated into the industrial siting permit, will be accepted until Feb. 26.
Comments can be submitted by email at info@railtiewind.com, by phone at (888) 910-9717 or by mail to: Amanda MacDonald, Project Manager, ConnectGen LLC, 1001 McKinney St. Suite 700, Houston, TX 77002.
The Rail Tie Wind Project was first announced about a year ago, garnering both support and opposition in the county and prompting county officials to revisit their industrial siting rules over the summer and fall.
A group of area landowners has banded together and retained a lawyer as they attempt to fight off the development. Opponents claim the development will lower land values, ruin viewsheds and make Laramie less attractive to tourists, residents and businesses.
Supporters point to new jobs and tax revenue to be generated by the project, while other landowners in the project area say the wind farm’s presence on their property will allow them to continue their multi-generational ranching operations.
The Rail Tie proposal calls for 120 turbines, at 590 feet tall, across 26,000 acres of private and state land near Tie Siding, connecting to the Western Area Power Administration System via a transmission line that runs through the project area.
The 500-megawatt project calls for up to 52 miles of new permanent access roads, up to 73 miles of underground lines, two substation facilities, about 4.4 miles of overhead lines and up to three meteorological towers.
According to ConnectGen, construction would begin in March of 2022 and continue in two phases, finishing in 20 months. Construction would employ about 120 workers, while operation would require 23 full-time employees.
The State Board of Land Commissioners, in a reversal of a previous decision, agreed in January to allow the project onto 4,800 acres of School Trust Land, where’s it’s expected to generate $20 million for public education during the next 35 years.
ConnectGen estimates it will pay as much as $176 million in sales and use taxes, excise taxes and property taxes to the state and Albany County during the project’s lifetime.