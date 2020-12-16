Sunday’s Chanukah public menorah lighting was a far cry from three years ago, when an estimated 300 people attended. That year it was in great measure a tribute to the 18 people who had earlier in the year perished in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, gunned down by a rabid anti-Semite.
Regardless, it still was a decent turnout, perhaps one-third the number of people from three years prior, with members of the community both Jewish and gentile alike gathering together in camaraderie.
As in years past, Rebbe Zalman Mendelsohn, with the Chabad in Jackson, presided over the ceremony, accompanied by Laurie Richmond, head of the Laramie Jewish Community Center.
“It’s wonderful being here,” said Mendelsohn; this despite the frigid temperature and the several inches of snow on the ground from Saturday. Mendelsohn provided a brief history of the holiday and it’s tie-in to the way things currently are taking place in the U.S., as well as around the globe.
For the world, not just for those who are Jewish, Chanukah is everyone’s celebration, explained Mendelsohn. It’s the fight against tyranny wherever it exists.
“The menorah is a tree of light,” he said. “We don’t get angry. We don’t get hateful. We fight darkness with light. We are to be a lamp unto the world.”
He concluded with the recitation of Chanukah prayers for lighting the menorah. He was joined by those in the audience who knew the prayers by heart. He then introduced Richmond.
With that, Richmond called people up to do the honor of lighting a branch of the menorah, starting with Steve Steiner, the managing editor of the Laramie Boomerang. His selection was to introduce him to the Jewish community (as he is Jewish), as well as a thank you for the Chanukah coverage in the newspaper leading up to Sunday’s menorah lighting.
“We never had such coverage before,” Richmond told the gathering. (Steiner later was approached by a number of people thanking him for the series of articles. For those not Jewish, several said the enjoyed and appreciated learning about the holiday.)
Being it was the fourth night of Chanukah, three other people were called upon to light a candle, with the fourth being Wendy Berelson, who has long been active in Laramie’s Jewish community.
Although unlike the previous two years, due to the pandemic, this year’s ceremony did not include treats such as is sufganiyot, which are fried donut that are either topped or filled with jelly. Also not available this year were latkes (potato pancakes). Nor were there dreidels distributed. However, for those who didn’t have but wanted or needed one, there were menorahs and candles available.
The evening ended with songs of Chanukah sung in both Hebrew and English, and following that, kibbitzing with one another before making with good byes and heading back to the warmth of home.