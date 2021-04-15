If you have any thoughts on non-motorized activities regarding the Pole Mountain section of Medicine Bow National Forest, please don’t be hesitant contributing your input. Just please register in advance.
In partnership with the University of Wyoming Ruckelshaus Institute, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is pleased to invite the public to the Pole Mountain Gateways virtual public engagement meeting at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 22.
This meeting is the third in a series of virtual events held to gather public input on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest in advance of a broad-scale Forest Service planning project for nonmotorized recreation. Interested members of the public are asked to register in advance using an online form. A wide variety of representation from user groups is desired.
This Virtual Public Engagement Meeting will provide opportunities for the public to interact with each other and staff from the Ruckelshaus Institute and the Forest Service. In virtual small groups, attendees will be able to provide location-specific feedback and suggestions for trails, facilities, parking, signage, and other aspects of nonmotorized recreation.
Attendees will be asked to generate and identify management options and priorities based on the values and vision shared during the March 4 meeting. Group discussions will be facilitated by students from the University of Wyoming’s Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management Program.
These discussions will build on user data collected online over the last 10 months. All feedback will be used to inform the future nonmotorized recreation analysis for the area. Updates on the digital storytelling gallery and submission tool will also be provided.
ABOUT THE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT FORUM
The Pole Mountain Gateways Project’s public involvement sessions kicked off on Jan. 28 with an Informational Webinar hosted via Zoom (view recording). A second meeting on March 4 allowed users to discuss their values and vision for the Pole Mountain Unit in small groups, sharing ideas and opportunities for the future.
Additional resources informing the project include an interactive data collection website that hosts a submission tool for user reports and a digital storytelling gallery. Interested individuals can also join the project’s Facebook group and receive notifications regarding project updates.
TO LEARN MORE
For details on the Pole Mountain area, contact the Laramie Ranger District at (307) 745-2300. More information can be found on the website or social media channels: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.