The lifestyle and values of Albany County residents were on the minds of county planning staff and volunteers as they met to discuss a draft of a new Natural Resources Management Plan this past week.
The more than 100-page document will provide a basis for Albany County to bring its values and agenda to the table when collaborating with the federal government.
A Natural Resource Management Plan “can provide notice to the (federal) agency that says, ‘Hey, this is what we as a county really care about,’” said Conner Nicklas, associate attorney with Budd-Falen Law Offices.
Federal agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management must ensure to the best of their abilities that their actions don’t conflict with the policies, laws and goals that local governments outline in the plan. The document also can boost collaboration between federal and local government agencies through policy or decision-making processes.
A local volunteer steering committee worked with Y2 Consultants, a natural resources management consulting agency based in Jackson to create a draft of the plan.
“I want to emphasize the time and effort the steering committee has put into this, as well as our consultants,” said Albany County Planner David Gertsch. “This group was put together with a bunch of people from some diverse backgrounds.”
The group has been working since August 2021 to develop the local plan, which will be reviewed by the Albany County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. The document will then go up for a 30-day public comment period, which is tentatively scheduled to start March 23.
“I think it’s easy to get bogged down in the legal aspects and background of this natural resources plan,” said steering committee member Mike Massie. “What we’re really after is to have a constructive dialogue between our county commissioners and the folks from the federal government that manage the land in Albany County.”
While the group didn’t get into specifics of the plan during during its recent meeting, Planning and Zoning Commission members Bern Hinckley and Mikell Platte suggested it should place a stronger emphasis on the importance of outdoor recreation.
There also were questions about the hierarchy of the document in relation to other local natural resources plans, such as the Albany County Comprehensive Plan that was created in 2008.
Hinckley expressed concern that differing ideas in the plans could cause conflict between government entities.
“This document is not a binding document that will force the county to do something they don’t want to do,” Nicklas said. “This is an advisory document.”
Gertsch said that the public comment process would provide valuable guidance for creating a final draft of the plan.
Though they haven’t been scheduled yet, Y2 Consultants will hold public meetings in Laramie and possibly in Centennial and Rock River.
“We are going to have those discussions with people of Albany County to see if there’s things that we need to change and things that we need to look at,” Gertsch said.