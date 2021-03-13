Albany County residents should be on the lookout for wild and domestic rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease, a fatal disease of rabbits, hares and pikas that is present locally.
According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, 11 cases have been identified in Albany County, and the department is currently conducting surveillance. Cases have been found in eastern cottontails, black-tailed jackrabbits and desert cottontails.
Anyone who finds a rabbit carcass should contact the Wyoming Wildlife Health Laboratory at 745-5865. Anyone handling a carcass should wear gloves and additional personal protective equipment, as rabbits can also carry other diseases.
The disease, also referred to as RHDV2, is very contagious and spread through direct contact, exposure to infected excretions and blood, and exposure to contaminated food, water and other material. Signs of the disease include sudden death and sometimes blood-stained noses as a result of internal bleeding.
In early March, the department announced that the Wildlife Health Laboratory is now able to perform a rapid DNA test to detect the disease in tissue samples.
Hank Edwards, the lab supervisor, said the ability to conduct an in-house test was important for monitoring the health of local rabbit populations.
“Before, each rabbit sample had to be sent out for testing, which took up to three days to hear the results,” Edwards said. “Now, the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory can process results in a couple hours.”
Since July, the department has asked the public to keep a lookout for dead rabbits on their property and in outdoor areas, and to call if they find one. The disease was confirmed in Albany County in December.
The first indication of the disease in wild populations is a noticeable decrease in numbers, as well as the presence of dead rabbits without an obvious cause of death.
“The public helped tremendously by calling reports of dead rabbits,” Edwards said. “As you spend more time outside in the warmer springtime weather, continue to keep watch for and report carcasses.”
Biologists estimate that the disease kills 35-50% of infected wild animals. It was first detected in the United States in 2019 in a pet rabbit in Washington and probably came from British Columbia, Canada. It has since been reported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Texas and Utah.
Domestic rabbits are susceptible to the disease, but other pets and livestock are not, nor are humans.
Go to wlsb.state.wy.us/public/animal-health or wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Wildlife-Disease/Wildlife-Disease-Information for more information.