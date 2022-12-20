Wyoming coal trains

A pair of coal trains idle at a switchyard near a coal loadout facility in northeast Wyoming.

 Alan Nash/WyoFile

WyoFile.com

Union Pacific Railway, one of two railroad companies that haul coal out of the Powder River Basin, is under fire for curtailing shipments to customers, including power plants. The failure to meet customer coal demand has resulted in less coal-fired power generation and higher costs to ratepayers for natural gas purchases to replace coal power.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus