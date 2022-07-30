Boomerang Writer
Midweek rains have helped slow the growth of a wildfire burning in remote, rough terrain in northern Albany County.
While the wet weather the past couple of days has been welcome, forecasts call for dry conditions again over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Sugarloaf Fire has grown more than 100 acres since it was reported Monday, according to the latest press release from Bill Waln, the incident commander. Between Thursday and Friday, the fire spread 2 acres for a total of 512 acres burning.
The wildfire is located about 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground in northern Albany County, according to Inciweb.
The fire is located in rough, wooded and rocky terrain, which means air response is necessary to fight it. Jumpers, a type II crew, engines, SEATs, helicopters and heavy tankers are being used, according to Inciweb.
Crews finished a direct handline along the northern edge of the fire Wednesday. Teams are using hand crews and bulldozers to clear vegetation and create a containment line that will hold for future firing operations that could help firefighters battle the blaze on easier terrain.
There are 304 personnel responding to the fire.
As of Friday, the fire remained 0% contained. Rainy, humid weather helped keep the fire from growing over the past few days, according to the Facebook post.
People in the area of Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park were ordered to evacuate Monday, and there is a pre-evacuation notice in place for the area of Fetterman Park and Fetterman to Garrett Ranch.
People in these areas should gather their belongings, families and pets and be prepared to evacuate if necessary, a Facebook post from Albany County Emergency Management says.
Anyone needing assistance with temporary housing should call Albany County Emergency Management at 307-721-1815 or 307-721-1896.
The latest updates on the fire are available online at inciweb.nwcg.gov. Updates also are available on the local U.S. Forest Service and Albany County Emergency Management Facebook pages.
