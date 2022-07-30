Sugarloaf Fire

Light smoke and haze is visible where fire crews are working to contain the northern portion of the Sugarloaf Fire. Rain and humidity Thursday and Friday helped stunt the spread of the fire.

 Courtesy Photo/Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests Facebook

Boomerang Writer

Midweek rains have helped slow the growth of a wildfire burning in remote, rough terrain in northern Albany County.

