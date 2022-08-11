Boomerang Writer
As floods, fires and other natural disasters take hold across the country, weather in Albany County has been near or approaching more average levels.
The summer so far in Laramie and the surrounding area has had high temperatures, though these were only slightly above average for July, said National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Woodward.
In July, the average was 83.5 degrees, with highs of 91 degrees July 9 and July 18, a record high for both days. July overnight temperatures also were in line with past years with an average temperature of 51.6 degrees.
Night temperatures in Laramie followed a normal diurnal curve, where temperatures increase in the afternoon as cloud cover dissipates, and then begin to drop again when the sun goes down, Woodward said.
Letting it rainMuch in line with the hopes of farmers and gardeners, annual rainfall in Laramie is slightly up from the 6.91 inches accumulated by Aug. 10 last year.
A total of 0.96 inches of rainfall was recorded in July, contributing to a total amount of 7.08 inches of rainfall this year as of Aug. 10. This is still about 2.9 inches below average in a normal year.
The rain could represent a hopeful turn in a prolonged drought facing Albany County and much of Wyoming. So far, 2022 has been the 10th driest year on record for the county over the past 128 years, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
Drought conditions are worse east of Albany County toward Goshen and Platte counties, Woodward said.
Albany County now has a severe to moderate drought level, but there are hints of no drought in certain parts of the county.
“You’re not doing great, but that’s not bad,” Woodward said. “We’ve been in this monsoon surge pattern where this moisture comes up. We’ve been in that pattern for a little while.”
The monsoon weather pattern has caused the National Weather Service to issue potential flood notices for areas near the Mullen Fire burn scar.
Fire danger
The number of red-flag warnings issued this year has so far been below average, Woodard said, adding that, “It’s been a pretty calm fire season so far.”
While there have been wildfires in Albany County and around the region, such as the Sugarloaf Fire and others near Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
While the Sugarloaf Fire is believed to be human caused, the details surrounding its ignition are still under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started July 25. It has burned 839 acres and was 60% contained as of Wednesday. At one time, more than 300 firefighters were working the fire. Now that it has been put on patrol status, that number has decreased to 20.
Fire fuels have not been easy to ignite because of high moisture and humidity levels and low wind speeds, Woodward said.
Still, fire restrictions are in place in Albany County, as well as the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland.