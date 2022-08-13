...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
CHEYENNE – A rally is planned for this weekend at the FBI's Cheyenne office in protest of recent actions by the federal bureau.
A post by Don Odom in the Facebook group "Cheyenne and Wyoming News" says a "rally in support of President Trump" is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the office, 1109 Airport Parkway. Odom is a Republican candidate for state House District 61.
Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was searched Monday by FBI agents. Trump and his supporters have expressed outrage about the search.
Odom, using his campaign page, also created a Facebook event for the rally. He said in an interview that he was not the organizer, but that he created the event page to help promote the event.
"Join us at the Cheyenne FBI field office in protesting the political use of the FBI. The current administration is going after President Trump because they know he will defeat them if he runs," the event description reads. "They have tried to destroy him since he came down the escalator and announced he was running the 1st time. They have not given up after 6 years of lies, fake scandals, and hoaxes. Come show your peaceful dissent against the FBI and your support for President Trump!"
In a Thursday interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Odom said he doesn't buy Trump having classified documents at his residence.
"I just believe that we need to stand up for what we believe in, and I believe the FBI has overstepped, and whether it's orders from above or not, I just see this as a political move," the candidate said.
Odom said he didn't know how many people to expect at the Sunday protest.
Local law enforcement and the FBI's regional office said Thursday they're aware of the planned rally.
"The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. We advise individuals taking part in protest activities to remain aware of their immediate surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement," Vikki Miyoga, public affairs officer for the bureau's Denver field office, wrote in an email Thursday.
Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said his department has "been in discussions with the FBI" about the planned event. He said the federal agency has not requested help from the Cheyenne Police Department.
"We'll make our officers aware of it and request some extra patrol as they have time," Francisco said in an interview. "Unless something more serious draws our attention to it, we don't plan on particularly staffing the event or anything like that."
On Thursday afternoon, a man was shot and killed by law enforcement after he allegedly attempted to break into the FBI's Cincinnati field office while armed, according to the Associated Press and other media reports. As of that time, the man's motives were unclear.
Miyoga on Thursday afternoon sent a statement to the WTE from FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI National Press Office in Washington, D.C. She said it was "not specifically about any situation in Colorado or Wyoming."
"Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others. Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans," the statement said. "Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. I am proud to serve alongside them."