The Cheyenne FBI office on Airport Parkway is the target of a planned protest Sunday in response to the federal agency's search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida.

CHEYENNE – A rally is planned for this weekend at the FBI's Cheyenne office in protest of recent actions by the federal bureau.

A post by Don Odom in the Facebook group "Cheyenne and Wyoming News" says a "rally in support of President Trump" is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the office, 1109 Airport Parkway. Odom is a Republican candidate for state House District 61.

