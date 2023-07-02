Elk Mountain Ranch fence

A fence guards private property at the Elk Mountain Ranch, site of a corner-crossing controversy.

Fredric Eshelman, the owner of the ranch in a widely watched corner-crossing trespass case, wants Google to unmask an anonymous critic who said Eshelman “abused police resources” during the Carbon County trespass conflict.

