Corner crossing

A photograph purporting to show the corner in question.

 GoFundMe via WyoFile

The ranch owner suing hunters for trespassing through his airspace to access public land says he would drop his damage claim of some $7.75 million if a judge rules in his favor in a landmark corner-crossing case.

Elk Mountain Ranch owner Fred Eshelman made that statement through attorneys in a filing in federal court in Casper on Wednesday, April 26. He has sued four Missouri hunters for stepping over a corner of his 22,045-acre ranch without setting foot on his land.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

