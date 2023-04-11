American Rare Earths-geologists

During exploration drilling at the Halleck Creek Rare Earth project, geologists conduct field surface research. The American Rare Earths initiative is exploring the potential for mining rare earth elements in the southern Laramie Mountain Range about 44 miles northeast of Laramie.

 Dane Rhys/American Rare Earths

CASPER — It’s all coming up roses for the rare earths mining project in the works outside Laramie.

A few weeks after announcing that its Halleck Creek find could be the largest known deposit of rare earth elements — a modern manufacturing staple — in North America, American Rare Earths released a formal resource estimate on March 31 that suggests a mine at the site could prosper for decades to come.

