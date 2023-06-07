Rare Earth Oxides

Rare Earth Oxides

SUNDANCE — It’s been more than seven years since Rare Element Resources (RER) was forced to put a hold on all the permitting activities associated with its rare earth mine in the Bearlodge Mountains.

Step by step since that time, the company has been able to reestablish its funding sources, including a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) and a significant investment from General Atomics.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus