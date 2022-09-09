Rare earths

During exploration drilling at the Halleck Creek Rare Earth project, geologists conduct field surface research. The American Rare Earths initiative is exploring the potential for mining rare earth elements in the southern Laramie Mountain Range about 44 miles northeast of Laramie.

 Dane Rhys/Amerian Rare Earths

Casper Star-Tribune

Optimism is mounting at one of Wyoming’s nascent rare earths projects.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus