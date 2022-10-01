Rare red fox

A Rocky Mountain red fox, a subspecies of the common predator found only in the Beartooth Mountains, carries a fresh rodent meal to a safe place to eat along the Beartooth Highway.

 Mark Davis/Powell Tribune

POWELL — In the drainages, plateaus and enclaves of the Beartooth Mountains, a relic of two ice ages ago is thriving despite being isolated for hundreds of thousands of years.

The Rocky Mountain subspecies of the red fox is a success story in survival despite rarely receiving the benefits of conservation efforts.

