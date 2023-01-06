Jim Bridger substation

A substation collects power from the Jim Bridger plant to connect to the electrical grid on Jan. 19, 2022.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

Electric utilities in Wyoming are already incurring costs to comply with legislation that requires them to pursue retrofitting coal-fired power plants with carbon capture, utilization and sequestration facilities, despite preliminary analyses that CCUS technology is cost-prohibitive.

Those initial costs to comply with state law—which involved hiring engineers to analyze and collect bids from contractors to build the facilities—will soon be passed on to Wyoming ratepayers.

