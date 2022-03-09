After nearly five days without potable water, the city of Rawlins has lifted a boil water advisory for residents of Rawlins and Sinclair after a pair of tests came back clean and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The city still asks that residents continue to limit their water use until at least Friday and take necessary safety precautions before resuming their use of tap water. Those include:
- Residents should flush their water systems by removing the aerator on their faucets and letting cold water run for five minutes before cleaning and replacing the aerator.
- To clear hot water pipes of unfiltered water, residents should run hot water through all their faucets until the water runs cold or for at least 15 minutes for a typical 40-gallon tank, or 30 minutes for a larger tank.
- Any water filters used during the boil water advisory should be discarded and residents should flush water for five minutes before installing a new filter.
- After flushing the their water systems, residents should sanitize any other appliances that may have contained dirty water, such as dishwashers, refrigerators, humidifiers, water softeners and health care devices.
For more information and a checklist on the process, visit rawlinswy.org/water.
Restaurants, health care facilities and other businesses must follow extra precautions, which can also be found on the city website. Restaurants must get permission from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture before reopening.
Emergency grant application
In a special Tuesday morning meeting, the Rawlins City Council voted unanimously to move forward with an emergency grant application for money to fix water infrastructure problems.
Residents in Rawlins and Sinclair have been using boiled or bottled water since a catastrophic system failure Thursday left them without safe drinking water. On Sunday, limited water use for showers and laundry was approved.
The roughly $7.8 million Emergency Mineral Royalties Grant request will go to the Wyoming State Land and Investment Board for consideration. If approved, the money will make up a small part of the estimated $20 million to $30 million it will take to completely fix water delivery systems that serve Rawlins and Sinclair, according to city documents.
The city also applied for emergency funding to fix its water system in September 2021, but officials denied the request, saying there wasn't an emergency and that the city should raise its water rates before seeking outside help.
In the months since, the city has spent about $2.8 million from its general fund, American Rescue Plan Act and Impact Assistance monies primarily from the Chokecherry Wind Project toward water service delivery system repairs. Some of the work has happened in the Sage Creek Basin Area in winter conditions.
In the Tuesday meeting, Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum expressed frustration with the lack of financial support from the state government, citing inconsistency and unrealistic expectations as primary issues.
“This has nothing to do with water. It has to do with the way our state’s being run,” Weickum said. “Funding to cities and counties looks like the Rocky Mountains. There’s no way we can do long-term planning.”
It is nearly impossible to repair some blow-offs in the system that are nearly 20 feet underground in valleys where it's difficult to move machinery, according to the city. City staff would like to move them about 100 feet upstream so future repairs will be easier to make.
Andrea Hammond, the city's grant writer, said Rawlins' chances of being approved now are higher because of the public emergency situation and evidence that the city is spending money on repairs. Another pair of grants also could potentially help, but the process to apply for those will take time.
Weickum said both the state and federal governments require municipalities to follow safety standards, but don’t provide money to make it possible.
“We could raise our water rates sky high and wouldn’t have enough to fix the problem,” Weickum said.
Despite the frustrations, city council expressed gratitude toward city staff and community members for their efforts to mitigate the crisis.
“It was kind of a special experience to go through, the way that everyone in the community rallied together to deal with this,” Metcalf said.