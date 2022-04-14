A convoluted tale of intimidation and revenge has left one Rawlins man hospitalized with a shotgun wound to the chest and another facing an attempted first-degree murder charge.
Dakota Brown, 29, was arrested Saturday after allegedly fleeing the scene of the victim’s house in the 1100 block of Mountain View in Rawlins, according to an affidavit filed in the case by Detective Thomas Shroyer of the Rawlins Police Department.
Police were contacted by Carbon County Memorial Hospital around 3:30 a.m. Friday about a gunshot victim, identified as Larry Brooks, who had gone in for treatment, Shroyer writes.
After first saying he was shot by an unknown man from Saratoga, Brooks later reported he was shot by another man named Zachariah Lawson, according to the affidavit. But after an initial investigation and interviews with other witnesses, it was determined Brown was the alleged shooter.
The confrontation seemed to escalate when a group of associates became upset with Brooks.
One witness “reported Larry Brooks has been burning a bunch of bridges lately and owed a lot of people money,” Shroyer writes in his affidavit.
When interviewed by another Rawlins police officer, Lawson said that he, Brown and three others were at Lawson’s house talking about alleged threat messages Brooks had made and they decided to go to his house to threaten and scare him, according to the affidavit.
Lawson said they brought a 9mm handgun and 20-guage shotgun to Brooks’ home. When they arrived, the women confronted Brooks inside while Brown and Lawson remained outside in the backyard. During the confrontation, Lawson said he and Brown were pointing the weapons at Brooks through a window.
“Mr. Lawson reported that he was pointing his 9mm at Mr. Brooks, and Dakota Brown was pointing the shotgun at Larry Brooks, slightly behind and to the side of Mr. Lawson,” Shroyer writes in the affidavit. “When Mr. Brooks raised his hands, Dakota Brown fired the shotgun.”
Then Lawson, Brown and the others at the home left in Lawson’s red Mitsubishi.
While driving on Highway 76, they discarded the shotgun, then dropped Brown off at the Interstate 80 truck stop in Sinclair, according to the affidavit. Officers went back to locate the shotgun but didn’t find it. They did, however, observe fresh tire tracks and recently discarded miscellaneous drug paraphernalia in the area.
While Brooks was reluctant or unable to positively identify who shot him, other witnesses pointed to Brown, the affidavit says. One woman said she and her boyfriend walked over to a friend’s house and overheard two women complaining they were mad at Brooks. She later received an accidental phone call and heard someone mumbling that Brooks had been shot.
Another witness reportedly received a text message identifying Brown as the shooter.
A female acquaintance of Lawson also told investigators that Lawson called her sometime between 3:30 and 4:15 a.m. and “he appeared to be under high stress, and he requested to meet her on old Highway 76 between Rawlins and Sinclair,” according to the affidavit.
When she arrived, Lawson, Brown and two women were in a car, and the acquaintance said she learned of the shooting.
“They stated that he had been shot by a shotgun and she learned that Dakota Brown was the one who shot Larry Brooks,” the affidavit says. “She reported that all of them had been at Mr. Brooks’ house and a shotgun was used.”
After being shot, Brooks transported himself to the emergency room, according to a city of Rawlins press release. At the hospital, Shroyer reports that he saw evidence of the shotgun blast, which in many cases could have been fatal.
“Based on my training and experience, the multiple bb’s located inside Mr. Brooks’ chest cavity are consistent with wounds from a shotgun,” he says in his affidavit. “Based on the lack of stippling, the size of the shot pattern on Mr. Brooks’ chest, the shot pattern to the windowpane and the topography of the yard, it appears the shot was from mid-range.”
He also observed that three of the shotgun pellets “barely missed his heart” and several were embedded in the lungs.
Police searched for Brown for more than a day before he was apprehended by Rawlins Police detectives.
He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder or in the alternative attempted second-degree murder, along with felony aggravated assault and battery. He had his initial court appearance Monday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. April 20 at the Carbon County Interim Justice Center.
For his part, Lawson has been charged with aggravated assault and battery for threatening with a firearm and accessory of a felony after the fact.