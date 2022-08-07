Rawlins water pipeline

A 32-mile pipeline serves as the lifeblood of the city of Rawlins water system. Part of the system includes 108-year-old woodstave pipelines.

 Courtesy Illustration/city of Rawlins

WyoFile.com

The “catastrophic” municipal water system failure in March that prompted a temporary boil advisory in Rawlins was the result of poor engineering and aging infrastructure, exacerbated by drought conditions driven by climate change.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus