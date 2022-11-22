It was an expensive year to run for office in Wyoming. Super PACs poured in an unprecedented $3.4 million while a few wealthy individuals bankrolled dozens of candidates at the state level. Meanwhile, an open seat in Teton County broke the fundraising record for a statehouse race.

The increased cash – much of which was spent by out-of-state political action committees – has brought a new dynamic to Wyoming, according to some politicos.

