Election 2022

Seven independents, seven Libertarians and three Constitution Party candidates will be on the ballot for the Legislature in November’s general election — the highest number of minor-party and unaffiliated candidates since at least 1998, according to secretary of state records.

Those numbers align with recent election patterns, according to Jim King, a professor of political science at the University of Wyoming.

