Editor’s note: As of March 1, the Wyoming News Exchange shifted to one update with corresponding maps and graphics released early each week. Updates were previously released daily during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and could be again if needed. The following information is as of Monday, July 19.
Reports of more than 500 recoveries among people with laboratory-confirmed or probable coronavirus in the last week helped keep the number of active cases in the state largely in check, according to state figures.
Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state had 575 active coronavirus cases as of Monday, an increase of 18 from July 12.
The update showed the state received reports of 439 new laboratory-confirmed and 50 new probable cases in the past week, offset by the reports of 543 recoveries.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 227; Sweetwater County had 39; Campbell County had 33; Uinta County had 28; Albany had 26; Natrona had 25; Converse and Teton had 22; Fremont had 21; Carbon had 20; Lincoln had 19; Park had 18; Sublette had 16; Platte had 15; Hot Springs had 10; Goshen had nine; Johnson and Washakie had six; Sheridan had five, and Big Horn, Crook, Niobrara and Weston all had two active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in every county during the week, with Laramie County having the highest number of new cases at 170, followed by Albany County with 31.
The increase in laboratory-confirmed and probable cases brought to 63,709 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in the state.
Of those, 62,373 have recovered, according to the Department of Health.
Deaths of six Wyoming residents linked to COVIDThe deaths of six more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department announced Tuesday that five of the six died in July and one died in June. The deaths bring to 766 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19.
The victims include two Laramie County men, both of whom had been hospitalized for treatment before their deaths in July. A Sweetwater County man died in July after being hospitalized, while a Sweetwater County woman who died in June was also hospitalized.
Also among the victims was an older Albany County woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility and died in July and an older Converse County woman who died in July after being hospitalized.
The announcement came on the same day department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases increased by 42 from Monday to total 617.