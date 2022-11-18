Cultural sites offering evidence of Indigenous peoples’ presence are peppered across the Red Desert. Petroglyph panels, historic trade-route trails and at least one buffalo jump can be found in the austere landscape of buttes and badlands that unfolds across much of southern Wyoming.

Yufna Soldier Wolf, a Northern Arapaho tribal member who works as the Wyoming Outdoor Council’s Wind River organizer, wants to see those sites — the currently mapped ones, and the lesser known — formally identified and better protected. The cultural resources created over the centuries by tribes including Shoshone, Ute, Bannock, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Lakota and Crow should be used to educate tribal youth and the public about the landscape’s historic significance for Indigenous peoples, she said.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus