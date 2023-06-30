The village of Red Feather Lakes is 100 years old — from 1923 to 2023.
Tucked into the mountains northwest of Fort Collins, Colorado, and south of Laramie, is the charming and rustic Red Feather Lakes, a year-round getaway that offers a bounty of activities for families, couples and individuals, according to a news release.
Part of this village’s appeal is its remoteness — surrounded by the Roosevelt National Forest, which provides a majestic buffer between visitors and the hustle and bustle of the world outside.
There is something to do outside every season, from camping, hiking, rafting in Poudre Canyon, kayaking, fishing the abundant lakes or in the Poudre River, biking, horseback riding, golfing or wildlife watching. In the winter, of course, the beautiful mountain landscape changes dramatically, and activities take a decidedly more snow-related turn from cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow tubing, and ice skating are a few pastimes that are popular. Soaking up some Colorado mountain history is yet another way to spend some time at Red Feather Lakes.
The Red Feather Lakes Community Association set aside this Independence Day weekend to celebrate its 100 years.
The following is some if the area's history, according to the release.
A resort development was conceived in the mind of Myron Akin. In 1920, B.H. Princell, Marvin James, George Shaw, Dr. D.O. Norton and Akin formed the first property owners’ association called the Red Feather Mountain Lakes Association and in 1921 started surveying for the various subdivisions. Large number of lots were sold, and 50-60 cabins were built. Red Feather Mountain Lakes Association incorporated Sept. 11, 1923.
About that time a fish hatchery was built; located between Hiawatha Lakes and Ramona Lake with water from Hiawatha. Rob White of Holyoke, Colorado had the Silver Fox farm in full swing. Morris Swedlow built a big clubhouse just west of West Lake running it successfully for a year or so during which time he was active in the property owners association.
Red Feather Lakes was bustling at this time and the property owners board asked for and received a commission for James Esterbrook, who became the first postmaster of Red Feather Lakes on July 2, 1924.
Then came the financial crash of 1929 which did in most of the sales of lots and the company fell on hard times with several reorganizations of the company. John Ross loaned a large sum of money to the company but sales were still down and he had to foreclose in mid-30’s and his daughter Mary Ross Quaintance, ultimately took over.
Red Feather Lakes was mostly dormant through the 1930’s.
The in 1941 the Red Feather Sportsman Club was formed with the blessing of the POA, with the goal of inducing the Game and Fish Commission to buy water rights on the chain of lakes. In 1947, the Red Feather Storage and Irrigation Company was incorporated and made a deal with the Game and Fish for them to take Dowdy, Westlake and Bellaire lakes since these were located on U.S. Forest Service ground. Stock was sold by Red Feather Storage and they bought all the other lakes, ditches and canals in the Red Feather chain. In February 1948 the Tunnel Water Company deeded all the lakes and water rights to the Red Feather Storage and Irrigation, and it turned deeded Dowdy, Westlake, and Bellaire to the Game and Fish.
The 1950’s was almost a boom for the Red Feather Lakes. The 1960’s, through the efforts of the Property Owners Association interceding with the Larimer County Commissioners, had the road surfaced. The Red Feather Lakes Property Owner’s Association has been a guiding hand for Red Feather Lakes since the early 1920’s.