Laramie Area Visitor Center

The Laramie Area Visitor Center celebrated a grand re-opening in September 2022 after making improvements, including this mural on the outside of its building at 800 S. 3rd St.

 Visit Laramie/Courtesy

The Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality (WORTH) Initiative at the University of Wyoming and Visit Laramie (the Albany County Tourism Board) recently announced that registration is open for the Laramie Certified Destination Expert (CDX) program.

The program, available on UW’s WyoLearn platform, is designed to help front-line staff members — who interface with visitors in the greater Laramie community — build and share their knowledge about all that is offered, according to a news release. The course includes information on hospitality and customer service essentials; outdoor recreation; sports and education; art and cultural attractions; history and Western life; special events; food and beverage options; and lodging.

