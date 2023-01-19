Imagine hopping on a bicycle, pedaling down the highway and then kicking back at the end of the day to bask in the satisfaction of putting in all those self-propelled miles.
While that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, for bicycle enthusiasts it might sound pretty darn inviting as we head into the heart of winter.
Summer seems a long ways off, but now is the time to plan to join the 2023 Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour held July 16-21. Free registration for the drawing to get in the event opens Feb. 1 and runs through the month. In early March, the 250 riders selected randomly in the drawing will then continue to the next step and register for the event.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Tour. The event has shown off the state of Wyoming via the seat of a bicycle since 1997, not counting 2020 and 2021. Cyclists pedal six days, following a route that changes each year.
The event is a fundraiser for Cycle Wyoming, a nonprofit organization that promotes safe cycling across Wyoming. Event planning is possible because of a group of 17 volunteers, most from Laramie, who make preparations throughout the year.
For 2023, the cyclists will gather on July 15 in Buffalo and take off the next day, heading north via Ucross for 54 miles to end the day in Sheridan. Day 2 is a 63-mile meander along the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, first going south to the town of Big Horn, and then turning northwest to the town of Dayton.
The first big climb is on Day 3 when riders head into the Bighorn Mountains, pedaling from an elevation of 4,000 feet in Dayton to just over 9,000 feet at Granite Pass. While a tough climb, the total 38-mile distance is the shortest day of the event, ending at Antelope Butte Ski Area.
Day 4 begins with a descent into Shell Canyon, and on to the Big Horn Basin. The route explores the basin, passing through the towns of Greybull, Burlington and Leo before ending in Basin. Total mileage is a robust 82 miles.
Day 5 starts by heading southeast, and then paralleling the Nowater River before passing through the town of Ten Sleep. Then the second climb into the Bighorn Mountains begins as the route takes the switchbacks up Ten Sleep Canyon. After a total of 68 miles for the day, riders relax for the evening at Meadowlark Ski Area.
The final day, covering 44 miles, starts with a climb to Power River Pass before descending off the mountain. The descent has a few hiccups, though, with short climbs before finally returning to Buffalo.
Total distance for the six days is 349 miles.
For anyone who doesn’t feel lucky about winning the drawing, the way to guarantee a slot is to coax a friend or spouse to volunteer for the week. Volunteers pick up weary riders, drive water-supply vehicles and help out at the many rest stops provided along each day’s route. Volunteers receive free entry, free meals and a souvenir and event shirt. They also are likely to garner multitudes of thanks every day.
The Tour de Wyoming is a fully-supported bicycle tour; it is not a race. Riders take off each morning between 6-8 a.m. and continue at their own pace. They enjoy rest stops every 15 to 20 miles with food, drink and restrooms. Overnight facilities include indoor and outdoor camping opportunities usually at a community location. This year’s route is unique from past tours with stays at two ski areas. Evening entertainment varies, ranging from live music to trivia and limerick contests.
Pedal assist e-bikes are allowed for those with a need based on age or health condition, but otherwise the goal is to get from Point A to Point B each day under one’s own power.
The $300 entry fee covers rest stops, luggage transport, road support and overnight facilities. New this year is a caterer joining the event for the entire week. The optional meal plan includes daily breakfasts and dinners for $230.
Bicycle mechanics are available in the evenings for those needing repairs and there’s even the opportunity for a massage from a small team of certified massage therapists headed by Laramie’s Kathy Milks of Dynamic Endeavors.
More information and a link to the registration site are on the Tour de Wyoming website at tourdewyoming.org.