Officials from the Laramie Recreation Center and an architecture firm discussed the facility’s function and future goals during a work session with Laramie City Council this week.
In the 18 years since the Rec Center was constructed, the community has experienced changes in demographics and resources that have altered the needs and goals of the center, said representatives from the architecture firm Barker Rinker Seacat.
The changes culminated in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic driving people away from public recreation facilities. Now, the center is seeking ways to encourage renewed growth in membership and general participation.
“We were building it for the community we had at the time and what we knew about the community we had at the time,” said Recreation Manager Jodi Guerin. “I think our demographic analysis these days gives you a lot more information about the people who are in it.”
Since the Rec Center was built, a pool complex has been added at Laramie High School and the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center available to University of Wyoming students has been renovated. Both are additions that have altered community needs and have impacted some areas of the Rec Center’s operations.
While families and seniors already frequent the facility, there could be more outreach toward Laramie’s young professional demographic that now isn’t well represented in the center’s membership, said Jenna Katsaros of Barker Rinker Seacat.
This ties into the idea of reimagining the facility as a “lifestyle hub,” where people can come for social interaction and education in addition to fitness, she said.
“There’s ways to take the space you have and reimagine it if you can have empathy for the people who aren’t there,” said architect Craig Bouck.
Paying the bills
Before the pandemic, the Laramie Recreation Center brought in roughly $1.3 million a year for a cost recovery rate of 76%.
The costs of staffing recreation centers around the country increased by 15.8% in 2019, Katsaros said. Employees account for an average of 65% of recreation center expenses, with admissions making up 69% of total revenues.
Staffing has been a challenge for the local center, which has an impact on cleanliness and general impressions of customer service at the facility, Katsaros said.
One way to relieve stress for some employees would be to create a more user-friendly website that could help with community access and advertising.
Although a new fee schedule hasn’t been finalized, one suggestion is to streamline the age-based fee system from five options to three. The Recreation Center also could consider offering scholarship programs and discounts to specific groups of people.
City Council expects to review updated rates and payment options for residents in the coming months.
Another way to increase revenue would be to expand nontraditional use of the facility, such as by partnering with local businesses, diversifying class options or offering room rentals, Katsaros said.
Remodeling ideas
The firm presented ideas for remodels that could reimagine the facility’s base functions, including removing the bleachers in the pool room to make room for storage, a party room or a maintenance center.
They presented the possibility of converting an area adjacent to the gym into a family space with seating where people could socialize or parents could relax and watch their kids from a distance.
Another idea was expanding multipurpose rooms to make them more functional for youth after-school programs and summer camps, which are largely popular.
Other suggestions include a bouldering wall or climbing-inspired equipment, a sales kiosk and an intercom system for the front desk.
These ideas haven’t been finalized yet. City Council will have to hold more discussions on the priorities, timelines and costs of the projects.
“Now the focus is on how do we offer our services in the best customer-forward method and also focus on what our community needs,” Guerin said