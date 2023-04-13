Relative Theatrics, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library and the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, will be presenting a production of the “Arsonist” by Jacqueline Goldfinger.
The play, directed by Will Bowling and featuring Leyla Brittan and J Shogren, will be the final production for Relative Theatrics’ 10th season.
According to a news release, “Relative Theatrics strives to present thought-provoking, contemporary theatre that examines the joining qualities of the human race. We believe that theatre is a forum with the power to illuminate the binding qualities of humanity and reinforce the ideals that as a society we have values that pose as common ground and emotions that relate us to one another. Taking artistic risk, we provide a community gathering place where thoughts can be exchanged about society, culture, and the power of creativity.”
The opening performance will be 7:30 p.m. Friday with seating starting at 7 p.m. at the Gryphon Theatre inside the Laramie Plains Civic Center, located at 710 E. Garfield St.
On-stage seating is limited to 50 attendees per performance. Additional shows will be April 15 and April 19-22. A chat-back with the actors, design team and an Albany County Public Library representative will be after the April 19-21 performances. Shepard Symposium on Social Justice participants are invited to the April 20 performance.
To enhance accessibility, Relative Theatrics offers general admission tickets at three different price points at $40, $25 and $15. Tickets are currently for sale and can be purchased online at www.RelativeTheatrics.com. No one will be turned away for lack of funds, and email amason@relativetheatrics.com for details.
According to the release, “Arsonist” is a lyrical Southern Gothic tale inspired by “Electra” about the father-daughter arson team who escape to the Florida Everglades. Goldfinger “honors the history of theatre with this contemporary and provocative journey from grief to redemption that delves into the primal bond between parent and child. It is not your usual family piece, nor is it anything like a conventional ghost story.
“… (It’s) an impactful, spine-chilling meditation on the age-old themes of life and death, the power that nature holds over humanity, the ties that bind father to daughter and asks if that familial bond can ever truly be broken.”
Producing Artistic Director Anne Mason also welcomes Relative Theatrics veterans Brittan and Shogren back to the stage, lauding their ability to “communicate with words, silence and song as they weave their way through this fiery tale.” In addition to the striking dialogue, Goldfinger integrates classic Appalachian folk songs into the fabric of M (Brittan) and H (Shogren)’s relationship, performed by the actors.
“‘Arsonist’ is suitable for adult audiences and includes content that some viewers may find challenging, including profanity, fake blood; and discussion of grief, mental health challenges, suicide and arson,” according to the release.
For this production, Relative Theatrics partnered with the Albany County Public Library, a valuable local nonprofit that builds meaningful connections, inspires growth, cultivates curiosity and enhances community. The partnership aims to inspire education and advocacy for the mission of the partnered entity in order to involve local citizens and to spark conversations about the organization’s purpose and impact, according to the release.
The two entities also have joined together to provide town-and-gown programming through the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice with this play.
“Arsonist” is supported in part by Albany County ARPA funding, city of Laramie and Albany County Community Partner Funds, and the Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature.
More information about the Albany County Public Library can be found online at www.acplwy.org. More information about the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice can be found online at www.shepardsymposium.weebly.com.