Relative Theatrics, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library and the Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, will be presenting a production of the “Arsonist” by Jacqueline Goldfinger.

The play, directed by Will Bowling and featuring Leyla Brittan and J Shogren, will be the final production for Relative Theatrics’ 10th season.

