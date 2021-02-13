The Albany County Public Library (ACPL) has partnered with Cassandra Hunter and the Higher Plains Death Collective for a unique Valentine’s Day event. This event focuses on “remembering, honoring, and retrieving,” and is a discussion into heartbreak, grief, and death in America.
ACPL and Higher Plains Death Collective have collaborated to curate a series of articles, poems, essays, and podcasts on their website as a kind of syllabus for this event. Anyone from the public who wishes to join to discuss the content is invited to do so via Zoom at noon, Feb. 14.
“This is the second collaboration Cassandra and I have done,” said Kathie Beasley of the Higher Plains Death Collective (HPDC). HPCD is a local organization that seeks to dispel fear and anxiety around the death and dying process. They provide education around death and dying, and financial assistance to those who cannot afford funeral expenses.
Cassandra and Kathie’s first collaboration was for a Death and Dying book club, where they had significant turnout from the community.
There is a special intention given to incorporating the intersectionality of race, gender, and class. February is Black History Month, and so the curated program uplifts Black voices.
“We wanted to include Black voices because there are so many Black pioneers in the death and dying industry, and their voices have not been heard,” said Beasley.
“As a Black librarian, I felt it was important to elevate queer and Black and Indigenous voices,” Hunter added.
Beasley noted that the reading list was informed largely by the podcast, Radical Death Studies, and the episode that includes an interview with Dr. Renee Ater. Ater is a professor of American art at the University of Maryland, and incorporates memorials in much of her work. Beasley noted that Ater has paved the way to honor Black grief.
“Right now, we are experiencing large quantities of Black death because of COVID-19,” Hunter added. Now is a time to honor, remember, and grieve together. She hopes that the program will increase a level of understanding and empathy in the community.
REMEMBERING
For the remembering section of the discussion, the team has chosen an article on Henrietta S. Bowers Duterte, who was the first female undertaker in the nation. She was also an agent on the Underground Railroad, and a significant figure in the death services industry.
They also selected an episode from the podcast Radical Death Studies with host Sarah Chavez. The episode is titled, “Police Brutality, Slave Past & Digital Remembrance: A Conversation with Dr. Renee Ater.”
HONORING
The honoring section of the event incorporates two videos. The first video comes from National Geographic and the National Museum of African American History & Culture, and is titled “Deep Dive into Honoring the Middle Passage.” The second video is titled “After 150, Hart Island Ends the Use of Incarcerated Peoples to Bury the City’s Dead” and was published in Apr. 2020.
There is also an article by Chinyere Amobi titled “Death Doula Alua Arthur on How Death Taught her How to Live.”
RETRIEVING
This section of the discussion lists a video of poets Ruth Forman reading several poems and a written poem by Tricia Hersey, founder of The Nap Ministry. There is also an essay by bell hooks titled “Love as the Practice of Freedom.”
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Participants are encouraged to take notes on what they find significant or moving. The ACPL event page notes that it is helpful to go in order, as each entry builds upon the last. However, it’s perfectly ok if participants don’t make it through the whole list.
The event will occur via Zoom at noon, Feb. 14. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/98637926213
For more information, contact higherplainsdc@gmail.com or visit ACPL’s website at www.acplwy.org.