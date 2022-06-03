Joel Selig was known for a lot of things: his work as a civil rights litigator for the U.S. Department of Justice, his years spent as a law professor at University of Wyoming, his sense of humor and a passion for helping others.
Selig died from complications of Parkinson’s disease at an assisted living facility in Boston on May 30. He was 78.
“His legacy is truly carried on through his former students in Wyoming and beyond, who include partners in law firms, FBI agents, attorneys general, judges and more,” said Lindsay Hoyt, assistant dean of the UW College of Law and one of Selig’s students. “He was devoted to the UW College of Law for decades, and he will be deeply missed by his former colleagues and students.”
Selig began a second career as a professor at UW in 1983, and ended up staying for 28 years. He fell in love with Wyoming and constantly took excursions to Vedauwoo, Centennial and surrounding areas to hike and take in natural beauty.
“He was inspired by his students,” said Ruth Selig, who was his wife until they divorced in 2001. “So many of them were the first in their family to go to college. It was a place he really could do good, important work.”
Because his courses were required, Selig taught every student who went through the law program between 1983 and 2011. Many will recall the magic tricks he performed at the end of the semester. One involved holding a duck with a playing card, and the other he called the “frady cat magic trick.”
“He will be remembered for being funny, wise and loving a Harvey Wallbanger,” Hoyt said. “He almost definitely got a 170 on his LSAT.”
Selig grew up in Massachusetts and earned his law degree from Harvard.
He was inspired by the civil rights advocacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Roland Gittelsohn. His passion for civil rights deepened when he witnessed the racial disparity in resources and access to education while teaching at a historically Black university.
“He felt society could do better and went to law school intending to become a civil rights lawyer,” Ruth Selig said.
In 1976, Selig represented a Veteran’s Association employee in a discrimination case, ultimately persuading the U.S. Supreme Court to grant the right to a full civil trial in U.S. District Court for issues of racial or gender discrimination.
He also spent years working in civil rights at the U.S. Justice Department before resigning over his disillusionment with the government’s handling of desegregation and discrimination cases during the Reagan presidency.
Selig is survived by his son William, daughter Deborah and four grandchildren.
A funeral for Selig was held at Sharon Memorial park in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday.