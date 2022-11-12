Veteran’s Day

A statue salutes over some of the more than 1,000 veterans buried at Mount Pisgah Cemetery on Nov. 4, 2022, in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — On the western side of Mount Pisgah Cemetery, there’s a flat slab. It’s easy to miss. It doesn’t stick out among the nearly 7,000 grave sites in the cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus