The wave of remote work and Zoom meetings born for office workers and white-collar sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting social and economic impacts. But the high tide of telework still does not extend to the majority of private sector workplaces.
A new survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 60% of businesses “rarely or never” allow workers to telecommute. Those employers have more than 58.7 million workers accounting for 49.8% of private sector employment, according to the federal report.
That compares to close to 30% of employers with 55.9 million employees who allow some work from outside the office and 10% of workplaces that are now completely virtual, according to BLS.
Workplaces that have gone completely remote and virtual during the pandemic account for 3.5 million workers. That comprises 3% of private sector employees, according to the economic agency.
Still, the percentage of American workers doing at least some remote work is up from 22% in 2019, before COVID and its related shutdowns and health worries.
“The remote work results may seem a little low at first glance, but when you look at the total number of establishments offering some form of remote work (circa 40.1%) in 2021, it represents a substantial number of organizations,” Deirdre Macbeth, content director for human resources group WorldatWork, said via email.
The BLS survey found 34.5% of private employers have expanded telework options during the pandemic, and more 60% of those firms will keep those policies in place after the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’ve come to realize that this can work,” said Jeff Zbar, a Florida-based remote work expert, writer and principal with ChiefHomeOfficer.com, of telework adoption rates among professional sectors, as well as for administrative and creative jobs.
He said companies have more confidence in the technology needed for telework, and employee-friendly remote work policies are resulting in improved productivity and morale.
Competitive peril
The experts said old-school corporate cultures and managers who want to see workers at their desks instead via Zoom are often the motivations at white-collar workplaces where work-from-home is not embraced.
“For other organizations where remote work is feasible, but not yet fully embraced, organizational culture and the challenges of managing a dispersed workforce can be a factor,” Macbeth said.
That may be at their competitive peril.
Many job applicants, especially in professional, creative and high-tech sectors, view remote work options as essential in their job searches and career paths. Zbar said more kids are growing up with parents who are working from home, and many will expect the same from their jobs.
“The talent pool now expects more remote work options, and organizations will need to offer these options to stay competitive,” Macbeth said. She said WorldatWork’s research shows 72% of employers are now “purposely designing” remote jobs, compared to 55% in 2019.
Zbar said the jury is still out on the permanent impacts of pandemic-induced remote work, but he expects many workplaces to adopt hybrid models, where employees have flexibility to work at offices or at home.
“I think we are going to see a whole subset of industries, or at least categories of people and professions, who never thought that they could (work remotely),” Zbar said, pointing to growth in remote work in areas such as customer service call centers and telemedicine.
Lack of work-from-home options for other workers can stem from logistical and operational realities for blue-collar and service-oriented workplaces.
“Naturally, not every organization has the luxury of performing work remotely,” Macbeth said, citing operations such as manufacturing and health care.
Medical offices, laboratories, service businesses and places such as grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and bars all have operations that require staff to be physically at workplaces.
Remote work is also one of the dichotomies of the pandemic. White-collar office and tech workers have been able to work at home during the pandemic, including during school and day-care shutdowns, while frontline workers at restaurants, supermarkets, bars, as well blue-collar logistics and manufacturing facilities, have had to go into work.
This parallels pandemic economic conditions that have also seen stock market records and hefty gains in real estate values benefiting the wealthy and upper middle class, while often lower-paid service and blue-collar workers faced the brunt of the more than 22 million lost jobs and pay cuts during the start of the pandemic.
‘Touchdown spaces’
The growth of remote work during the pandemic is also impacting commercial real estate markets.
Commercial real estate firm CBRE expects 87% of larger companies to adopt hybrid work models, allowing employees to work remotely at least part of the time, according to a 2021 research report and survey of office tenants.
There are also expectations of lower demand for office space via smaller workplace footprints, with more workers being allowed to work from home during the pandemic.
The U.S. office vacancy rate ended 2021 at 19.7%, compared to 14.3% at the end of 2019, according to JLL, a national commercial real estate firm.
“I’d hate to be a commercial real estate owner right now,” said Zbar, who is based in Fort Lauderdale. “They have a lot of tenants coming in for renegotiations.”
Zbar said some office tenants could shrink space with more employees working at home, with a focus on “touchdown spaces” for when those workers are needed in the office. That might entail one day a week instead of 40 hours or more.
“You will see some industries back off their (real estate investments),” Zbar said.
The $16 trillion U.S. commercial real estate industry is still waiting for when that shoe drops.
The BLS survey found the vast majority of U.S. businesses have been standing pat when it comes to the sizes of their workplaces, even with the growth of remote work.
According to the federal survey, 91% of private employers have about the same amount of space as they did pre-pandemic, and another 92.4% of those same companies say they plan on maintaining their current operational footprints in the next 12 months.
Harry Shasho, president of Shasho Consulting, a commercial real estate firm in White Plains, Maryland, said he’s not seen a marked overall drop in demand for space and land in Southern Maryland, which is located an hour southeast of Washington, D.C.
Medical users, storage unit developers and logistics tenants (including Amazon.com) are still thirsty for space across numerous U.S. regions.
“They still want space. They are buying buildings. They are buying land,” said Shasho, who has been in the real estate business for 37 years.
He said 2021 was one of his busiest, with demand spurred by health care users. Shasho said hospital systems operated by the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University have forged larger real estate deals in the region, and smaller medical tenants have taken vacant space in shopping centers.
“I’ve got a lot of dentists, a lot of chiropractors and a lot of physical therapists (going into retail space),” Shasho said.
That has helped the retail vacancy rate remain more stable, despite the expansive growth of Amazon and e-commerce, ending 2019 at 10.2% and 2021 at 10.3%, according to Moody’s Analytics.
Shasho also expects to see more employers look at outlying suburbs, as well as smaller and mid-sized markets for work locations because of expensive costs in larger cities.
Vaccine mandates
Most private employers also have not required their workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, according to BLS’ private sector survey. That comes despite federal mandates and pushes from the Biden administration and some requirements from companies such as Facebook, Bank of America, Microsoft and Apple.
The BLS survey found 17.5% of private employers have required workers to get vaccinations. That translates into 17.1 million U.S. workers.