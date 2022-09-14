...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...Through 1 PM MDT Today.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The City of Laramie’s rental housing ordinance is under the microscope again as the Albany County District Court ruled the habitability standards legal, but the enforcement procedures of the ordinance unconstitutionally vague.
The next phase of a legal battle over rental housing regulations has a local leasing company appealing an August court decision that was issued partly in its favor.
Bell Leasing LLC owns 64 rental units in Laramie and sued the city of Laramie earlier this year over a new set of rental housing habitability standards set to go into effect Jan. 1.
The ordinance establishes a method for tenants to file complaints with the city if landlords fail to supply them with minimum services such as working heat, basic appliances and repairs. It also requires landlords to register their rental properties with the city and pay an annual fee.
Bell Leasing claims the city of Laramie did not have the authority to implement the ordinance because it violates the Wyoming and U.S. Constitutions.
Initial ruling
In a judgment issued Aug. 1, Albany County 2nd Judicial District Judge Tori Kricken upheld the city’s right to create such an ordinance. But in a partial win for Bell Leasing, she also ruled the methods of enforcing this ordinance are unconstitutionally vague in their wording.
The ordinance states that if landlords fail to follow the requirements outlined in the regulations, tenants can file a complaint with the city, but only after giving the landlord 10 days written notice of the issue. Only 48 hours notice is required if the complaint involves a lack of essential services.
After conducting an investigation, the city manager may issue a notice with a time frame in which a landlord must make necessary repairs to the property, the ordinance says. Failure to do so could result in a fine of at least $100 a day past the deadline and revocation of the city rental license.
The court found multiple issues with wording in this section of the ordinance that leaves questions about what constitutes a violation and how penalties for violations will be issued.
It is unclear whether failure to comply with the city manager’s notice is a violation of the ordinance itself, Kricken wrote. She also noted that the ordinance fails to indicate whether municipal court hearings on these violations would be civil or criminal in nature, along with what rules and procedures would apply in this process.
The appeal
Now Bell Leasing is appealing the court’s decision, presumably to gain a more comprehensive rebuttal of the entire ordinance.
The notice of appeal filed Aug. 30 does not include arguments as to why the appeal has merit. It does note that transcripts from the initial ruling are not available, meaning this tool won’t be used in the appeal process.
Legal representatives for Bell Leasing from Brown & Hiser LLC did not respond to a request for comment.
The appeal will bring the case to the Wyoming Supreme Court. The city of Laramie has a limited number of days from the filing date of Aug. 30 to decide whether or not it will file a cross-appeal, said City Attorney Robert Southard.
While the Bell Leasing appeal is challenging the court’s decision to uphold the ordinance in whole, an appeal from the city would challenge the decision that the language outlining its enforcement as unconstitutional.
As of Monday, the city had not decided whether or not to file an appeal, Southard said.
As the legal process surrounding the ordinance continues, the city is still accepting rental housing registrations from landlords, Southard said. While the ordinance was set to go into effect Jan. 1, it is unclear whether or not that will happen.
“What would be going into effect is enforcement, and that is certainly up in the air given … where things are sitting in the supreme court,” Southard said.