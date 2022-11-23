Rental housing

Bell Leasing LLC brought a lawsuit against the city of Laramie's rental housing ordinance earlier this year. The ordinance is on track to still be enforced starting Jan. 1, 2023, with some slight changes to the language. 

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

Nearly a year after its approval, Laramie City Council has taken steps to begin enforcing a new rental housing ordinance starting Jan. 1, 2023, with slight modifications.

The ordinance outlines a set of minimum habitability standards for rental housing properties within the city, such as containing carbon monoxide alarms, functioning basic appliances and the absence of mold.

