Boomerang Writer
Language in a new ordinance regulating landlords and rental units that generated an upswell of public comment and debate has been ruled vague and unconstitutional by a District Court judge.
Judge Tori Kricken, who serves the 2nd Judicial District in Albany County, ruled partly in favor of a local property management company challenging the new regulations, which are set to go into effect Jan. 1. Kricken found some language in the ordinance to be vague or inadequate, prompting questions about what the future of its enforcement could look like.
Laramie City Council adopted the ordinance in question, Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802, in January of this year. It sets a minimum threshold of habitability standards landlords must maintain for every rental unit. It also sets a process in place for tenants to file complaints against landlord with the city manager’s office.
Bell Leasing LLC challenged the ordinance in court, asking for summary judgment to disqualify the ordinance, which the court granted in part in an Aug. 1 ruling. The company owns 23 rental properties that have 64 units within Laramie city limits.
The ordinance requires landlords provide basic habitability standards for their tenants, such as working appliances, heating, sanitation and fire safety on rental properties. It gives landlords about a year to register their rental properties with the city and pay a small fee for each of the properties.
The company argued that the ordinance should not be implemented because it violates the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions and reaches beyond within the city’s authority. While Judge Kricken said the city does have authority to set rental rules, she found a problem with the language of this particular ordinance, mainly it’s too vague about whether a violation of the rules would be civil or criminal matters.
If landlords fail to follow the requirements outlined in the ordinance, tenants can file a complaint with the city, but only after giving the landlord 10 days written notice of an issue. Another section of the ordinance states that only 48 hours notice is required if the complaint involves a lack of essential services.
After conducting an investigation, the city manager may issue a notice with a time frame in which a landlord must make necessary repairs to the property, the ordinance says. Failure to do so could result in a fine of at least $100 each day past the deadline and revocation of the city rental license.
The court took issue with one section of the ordinance that reads, “Failure to comply with the notice and order issued under this section by the specified date constitutes a violation subject to the penalties,” according to Kricken’s order.
The ambiguous language leaves it unclear whether or not failure to comply with the city manager’s notice is a violation of the ordinance itself, regardless of whether the notice has merit, she wrote.
“This lack of clarity is precisely the type of situation which could impermissibly delegate basic policy matters to policemen, judges and juries for resolution on an ad hoc and subjective basis, with the attendant dangers of arbitrary and discriminatory application,” the order reads.
The court also found that the ordinance fails to clarify whether any municipal court hearings could be civil or criminal in nature and what rules and procedures would apply in this process.
Another problem area is language that says a landlord failing to follow the directions of the city manager “shall constitute a violation subject to the penalties” the city has set.
“The use of the phrase ‘shall constitute’ strongly suggests that simply failing to follow the city manager’s notice and order is, in and of itself, a violation — a violation which occurs prior to any judicial review of the ordinance violation alleged in a tenant’s complaint,” Kricken wrote in her order.
The phrase create an “apparent contradiction” that could reasonably confuse someone and potentially outlines that simply failing to comply with the city manager’s directions is itself a violation “regardless of legal defenses or justifications” for them.
Controversy continues
Since it was debated by Laramie City Council last year, the ordinance has generated controversy, questions and complaints from local residents, with many renters expressing support for the regulations and landlords strongly against them.
City Council candidate Brett Glass often spoke about the standards during public comment sections of council meetings, with his main complain being they are illegal.
“We can hope that council will reconsider its approach and work within the law to deal with the actual problems that tenants face,” Glass said in response to the Aug. 1 ruling. “The last thing we need in these turbulent times when money is tight is to adopt an unfair ordinance that hikes rents and creates a new, costly, ineffective city bureaucracy.”
While city expected landlords to challenge the ordinance once it became law, they felt the ordinance was legally sound when they created it, said City Attorney Robert Southard.
“What we could foresee was a challenge,” Southard said. “We had beliefs about what was proper and tried to have the ordinance fall well within that, but you never know what a judge might think.”
The city is still undecided about how it will respond to the ruling, but will make sure to be in compliance with the law, Southard said. This could mean changing enforcement procedures outlined in the ordinance or choosing to appeal.
Conversation about the ordinance could be far from over, as Bell Leasing also has the right to appeal the decision and attempt to receive a more comprehensive rebuttal of the ordinance.
Bell Leasing attorneys Kermit Brown and Jeff Van Fleet of Laramie-based Brown & Hiser did not respond to a request for comment.