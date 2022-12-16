CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon’s K-12 educational advisory group released its final report Monday, which placed an emphasis on a student-centered educational experience and pathways to high-skill, high-wage and high-demand employment.
The group’s recommendations would require fundamentally changing the state’s current education system, but they come from public desire, according to the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group.
“Wyoming has outstanding educators and schools, along with committed parents and businesses who care about education,” Gordon said in a statement Monday. “These recommendations were developed collaboratively to help highlight ways to build on our existing strengths. Key to this review is the belief that Wyoming should never be afraid to embrace innovative, personalized approaches to ensure all students are prepared to continue their educational journey or enter the workforce.”
Gordon created the group in May 2021 in an effort to re-evaluate Wyoming’s education system, and bring it into a position of national leadership. Members have spent the past year and a half collecting feedback, including surveying 7,000 stakeholders and holding 17 listening sessions in seven communities across the state.
Of the four major proposals made by the advisory group, the first focused on a better personalized educational journey for students.
“The advisory group believes that students should be able to progress through academic content as soon as they are ready; advancement should be a product of mastery, not seat time,” the report says. “If children are behind, schools will need to plan to support accelerated learning so that they can get caught up and are on track to graduate for college careers.
“But a shift to student learning should allow children more freedom and control of their education experience.”
RIDE Advisory Group Chairman John Masters told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that there was a call for a more responsive education system for students.
When providing examples, he said if a student falls behind in math concepts, then it is difficult to move on to the next. This is a recipe for losing students, and being able to match their pace will help fill in the gaps.
Not every student may fall behind though, and for students that catch on to a topic faster, they should be able to move forward faster.
“We need to be responsive to both, otherwise we’re trying to make every student look alike, and kids are not alike,” Masters said. “There’s an awful lot of variation in how people learn, and what their interests happen to be.”
Providing high-quality pathway options was another priority recommendation made. Although there should be a commitment to “rigorous education for all of Wyoming’s students, including those going to four-year colleges,” the advisory group saw that much of Wyoming’s economic growth is in sectors that require a form of post-secondary education, skill certification or training beyond a high school diploma.
“Already, there are extraordinary programs in Wyoming’s seven community colleges that help prepare students for the workforce, and some exceptional career and technical education programs in its K-12 school systems,” it said in the pathway opportunity portion of the report. “The next step is to systematize those successes, and a new approach will be needed for the state to experience success at scale.”
Fred von Ahrens, a member of the education advisory group, said he foresees Wyoming’s economy being significantly impacted if this prioritization were successful. He is a business owner in Sweetwater County, and said there needs to be more support for creating pathways to becoming a tradesman.
“I hire skilled tradesmen, whether they’re miners or they’re operators or they’re mechanics or electricians. That’s what fuels our industry,” he told the WTE. “Many of us understand that we do not have enough skilled craftsmen in Wyoming, let alone the United States. It’s becoming very clear to people that we need more instructors in that area, and that’s something out of the surveys.”
Additional issues to address were mental health support for students and educational professionals, as well highlighting the importance of kindergarten readiness among young children.
“The first five years of life matter a great deal to long-term educational outcomes, and the advisory group hopes that in the near future, the state will develop more plans to address those first five years – plans that are respectful and supportive of the central role of parents, and build on the full range of existing public and private resources,” group members recommended.
Each of these four recommendations come with a significant number of steps to take in the coming years, not just the feedback from the public. The report said the advisory group still only saw its charge as proposing a direction for Wyoming education policy, not resolving all the questions that must be addressed for implementation.
The governor, state superintendent of public instruction and State Board of Education were tasked with developing a detailed implementation plan, and working with stakeholders to handle community needs. A second advisory group will also likely be established as a public accountability group.
When it came to plans to address student-centered learning, members said state leaders would need to develop definitions of competency that are feasible to implement, hold schools to high standards to ensure student progress, offer high-quality preparation and professional development, as well as “have an embedded communication strategy that informs families and the public of what student-centered learning will really mean.”
The state will also need to “build both capacity and clear out barriers to innovation, a process that will need to involve the Legislature.” This applies to possibly changing the Hathaway Scholarship requirements to support students taking advantage of policy changes for a CTE-focused pathway.
RIDE’s report said the system won’t change overnight, but initiating the process can’t be delayed.
“Education touches everyone, not just those that are in the school building,” said Masters. “It’s an enormously complex organism, and it ranges from the communities that support education to the vendors that provide educational resources, to the faculty, to the administrators, and to the colleges that prepare our teachers.”
He said it’s complicated, but if you want to make a change, you need the right change and support from every level of the community.