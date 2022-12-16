LHS graduation 2022

Students from the Laramie High School take selfies while attending their graduation ceremony on May 27, 2022, at the University of Wyoming Arena-Auditorium.

 Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon’s K-12 educational advisory group released its final report Monday, which placed an emphasis on a student-centered educational experience and pathways to high-skill, high-wage and high-demand employment.

The group’s recommendations would require fundamentally changing the state’s current education system, but they come from public desire, according to the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group.

