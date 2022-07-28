The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area in...
Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming...
Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Between 0.25 and
0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of
0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow
moving through Pelton Creek downstream to Six Mile Creek in addition
to Middle and Lower Douglas Creek. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Mullen Fire Burn
Scar Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Albany, Bobbie Thompson Campground, Rob Roy Campground, Rob Roy
Reservoir, Illinois Creek Campground, Miller Lake Campground,
Evans Creek Campground, Six Mile Campground, Lake Owen, Lake Owen
Campground, French Creek Campground, Woods Landing-Jelm and Woods
Landing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and
ditches in the Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area. Severe debris flows can
also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed
away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
A new report done by consulting firm Energy Strategies has found that establishing a broad, U.S. Western-wide regional transmission organization could bring significant economic benefits for the region.
The RTO economic impact study was done for an organization called Advanced Energy Economy. AEE says it “work(s) to accelerate the move to 100% clean energy and electrified transportation in the U.S.” Microsoft, power company NRG and solar firm SunPower are listed as being among AEE’s members.
The new report by Energy Strategies said the regional WTO not only would it diversify state economies in the 11 states analyzed, including Wyoming, it would save ratepayers millions of dollars per year in energy costs. Energy Strategies reported it could create as many as 657,000 jobs.
An RTO is a cooperation agreement that allows electric utilities across multiple states to share resources and leverage the cheapest, cleanest, and most efficient energy sources through an regional market. Currently, the West is one of the only regions in the U.S. without an RTO managing its power grid, the report said.
“The sooner the West develops an RTO, the sooner residents of the Western U.S. will see the economic benefits of a cleaner and more efficient power grid,” said Amisha Rai, managing director at AEE, in the report. “The West needs a more secure power grid that is resilient to extreme weather and more welcoming to a changing energy mix. In building an RTO of the future here in the West, states can achieve those goals while creating jobs and delivering financial savings for households and businesses.”
The analysis found that every state in the Western region could expect economic benefits from a West-wide RTO. This would be driven by lower electricity prices for households and businesses, additional clean energy development across the region, and the expansion of existing, as well as attraction of new businesses to the West.
Compared to the status quo, a Western RTO would, by 2030, in the words of the report:
Bring up to 657,000 new permanent, high-paying jobs to the West.
Save Western states $2 billion in annual energy cost savings.
Raise annual gross state revenue across the West by up to $79 billion per year.
Add up to 4,400 megawatts of additional clean energy to Western power grid.
There is significant momentum for a Western RTO, according the electric energy advocate. The entire Western region is Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
In Colorado and Nevada, state legislatures passed laws directing utilities to join an RTO by 2030; in California, legislators are considering a resolution that would explore opportunities to work with other states and better understand regional transmission opportunities, including formation of an RTO.
“It’s exciting to envision the economic potential of a coordinated and integrated Western grid that can not only support the development of new renewable energy and battery storage projects, but also deliver affordable electricity to homes and businesses,” said Mona Tierney-Lloyd, head of U.S. public policy at Enel. The Rome-based company produces and sells power.