The most high-profile Albany County primary race also generated the most campaign contributions and spending.
Campaign finance reports for the 2022 primary show candidates for Albany County sheriff brought in nearly $65,700 total contributions and spent about $55,620 on their election efforts. Republican hopeful Rafael Delgadillo by far grew the largest war chest among local primary candidates with more than $40,345 in contributions. The $38,411 he spent also was the most.
The candidate with the next highest was reported by Republican Joel Senior, who won the GOP primary, with $15,178. He’ll face current Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, who won the Democratic primary. Appelhans reported $8,788 in contributions and spent $6,301.
Local political candidates were required to submit their campaign finance reports detailing contributions they received and money spent during the 2022 primary election campaign season.
The candidates self-report their financials, which for local candidates are available to view at the Albany County Clerk’s Office and for state candidates online at wycampaignfinance.gov.
Albany County Sheriff
Aaron Appelhans, Democrat: Spent $6,301.09 and received a total of $8,788.46 in contributions; $4,225 was from personal or family money.
Rafael Delgadillo, Republican: Spent $38,441.26 and received a total of $40,345.13 in contributions; $34,900.13 was from personal or family money.
Zeb Gladney, Democrat: Spent $270.12 and received a total of $722.55 in contributions. $270.12 was from personal or family money.
Curtis Moore, Democrat: Spent $655.15 from personal money.
Joel Senior, Republican: Spent $10,952.18 and received a total of $15,178 in contributions; $1,070 was from personal or family money.
Albany County Commission
Pete Gosar, Democrat: Spent $2,024.56 and received a total of $11,064.99 in contributions; $1,819.15 was from personal or family money.
Terri Jones, Republican: Spent $2,961.02 and received a total of $7,450 in contributions; $5,000 was from personal or family money.
Heber Richardson, Republican: Spent and received $0.
Laramie City Council Ward 1
Allison Cunningham: Spent $361.98 and received a total of $1,436.98 in contributions; $361.98 was from personal or family money.
Micah Richardson: Spent $2,826.47 and received a total of $3,975 in contributions; $2,000 was from personal or family money.
Laramie City Council Ward 2
Brett Glass: Spent $1,106.91, from personal or family money.
Brandon Newman: Spent $1,974.87 and earned a total of $3,257.67 in contributions; $2,000 was from personal or family money.
Laramie City Council Ward 3
Erin O’Doherty: Spent $1,441.49 and received a total of $2,321.66 in contributions; $887.93 was from personal or family money.
Joe Shumway: Spent and received $103.29.
Wyoming Senate District 9
Chris Rothfuss, Democrat: Spent a total of $105 and received a total of $750 in contributions.
Diana Seabeck, Republican: Spent a total of $888.96 and received a total of $2,995 in contributions.
Wyoming House District 13
Ken Chestek, Democrat: Spent $3,071.91 and received a total of $6,255 in contributions.
Wayne Pinch, Republican: Spent $0 and received a total of $100 in contributions from personal money.
Wyoming House District 14
Trey Sherwood, Democrat: Spent $2,562.35 and received a total of $7,982.92 in contributions; $2,500 was from personal or family money.
Bryan Shuster, Republican: Spent $2,064.06 and received a total of $2,550 in contributions; $300 was from personal or family money.
Wyoming House District 45
Karlee Provenza, Democrat: Spent $1,901.21 and received a total of $1,220 in contributions.
Wyoming House District 46
Ocean Andrew, Republican: Spent $5,430.81 and received a total of $9,200 in contributions.
Merav Ben-David, Democrat: Spent $2,519.92 and received a total of $3,160.64 in contributions.