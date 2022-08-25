The most high-profile Albany County primary race also generated the most campaign contributions and spending.

Campaign finance reports for the 2022 primary show candidates for Albany County sheriff brought in nearly $65,700 total contributions and spent about $55,620 on their election efforts. Republican hopeful Rafael Delgadillo by far grew the largest war chest among local primary candidates with more than $40,345 in contributions. The $38,411 he spent also was the most.

