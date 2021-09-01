...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Ethan Johnston, a member with the Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County in Rawlins, looks into the camera while wearing a face mask last summer. As the COVID-19 pandemic surges again with the delta variant, local governments and school districts are considering mask mandates, a move the Carbon County Republican Party had deemed “unconstitutional.”
The Carbon County Republican Party is calling Teton County’s new face mask mandate “unconstitutional.”
The party took to social media last week just hours after the Teton County mandate took effect to heavily criticize the order and share a portion of the Wyoming Constitution that covers health care freedoms.
“Will you comply with another unconstitutional mask mandate or illegal shutdown of select ‘unessential work-a-day’ private businesses? Let us know where you stand Wyoming, and be prepared to STAND UP!” the party wrote on Facebook.
The mandate, adopted because of increases in coronavirus cases in the county, is in effect until at least Sept. 4, but the Jackson Town Council will meet Monday to discuss potentially extending the order in the city. The Teton County Board of Commissioners is expected to meet next week to vote on whether the countywide order should be extended.
“Don’t be caught unaware this time, the ‘2 week cycles of tyranny’ are starting again!” Carbon County party chairman Joey Correnti IV said.
The order requires people to wear masks inside any business or government facility open to the public, health care facilities or while riding on public transportation. This mandate will also extend to K-12 schools and post-secondary institutions, requiring all students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear masks.
There are exceptions to the order, including if a person has a medical condition that would affect their breathing by wearing a mask.
The order doesn’t mandate mask usage in any outdoor situations.
Teton is the first of Wyoming’s 23 counties to implement a new mask order since the statewide mask mandate expired in mid-March. Teton County kept its mask order in place longer than any other county in the state, letting it expire in early May.