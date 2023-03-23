Wyoming Capitol-flag

The Wyoming flag flaps in the wind on Feb. 8, 2023, outside the Wyoming Capitol building in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Laramie Boomerang

The Wyoming Legislature adjourned the 2023 general session on March 3, but its last orders of business weren’t put to rest until Friday, March 17, when Gov. Mark Gordon let several bills become law without his signature. That included a near-complete ban on abortion, which divided anti-abortion lawmakers over its constitutional implications. Gordon expressed similar concerns in a letter to the secretary of state explaining his decision.

“I understand the Legislature’s effort to improve Wyoming’s pro-life legal framework … However, I am nonetheless concerned that, in practice, this bill would instead complicate and delay the resolution of these central and foundational constitutional questions,” Gordon wrote.

