CHEYENNE — Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state.
These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems. Many stakeholders said they also opposed an electronic system in future elections, and hoped the state would consider hand-counted paper ballots.
Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler and Election Division Director Kai Schon presented the certification draft bill up for consideration, which Schon said was not a new concept.
He said the state has been adhering to federal requirements for the last 16 years, and the legislation assures the elections process is protected by codifying it. It was also noted by officials that none of the machines were connected to the internet.
Among the supporters of the bill was Sublette County Clerk Mary Lankford, who represented the clerks’ associations. She said it was critical to know the equipment was certified and not hackable, in order to provide the secure elections that Wyoming does.
“There’s roughly 40 states that have some component of federal certification, and the Election Assistance Commission is who was charged with coming up with those guidelines,” Schon testified. “And so what it does is it creates a system that has to adhere to very stringent security requirements, operability requirements, user ability, adjudication – all that stuff is built into these guidelines. And so it really protects us as a state, as well as other states.”
Wheeler and Schon added before the start of the meeting that it would be their last Joint Corporations Committee meeting. Both plan on leaving the office for new professional opportunities before the end of the year. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, will likely take office as the new secretary of state in January.
The electronic voting systems bill passed by a 12-1 vote, but was preceded by nearly two hours of debate regarding election integrity in the state.
Electronic systems
“We need to go back to a paper ballot and an ink pen,” Cheyenne resident Don Odom said. “There’s no maintenance, there’s no intense certification like was just mentioned, you’ve got a paper record if a recount needs to be done, and there’s no way it can be tainted or doctored. You don’t have to worry about paying for patches down the road, and I just believe we need to go back to the old way of doing it.”
While lawmakers recognized his concerns, some pushed back on issues that can occur with paper ballots. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he remembered at least one recount where the result of the election was altered because of disputes about how the paper ballots were counted.
“It’s not perfect, either. We’re striving for perfection. We all are in this thing,” he said. “But it’s hard to find a system that really is perfect, and the paper ballot system had its problems.”
Odom responded that paper ballots are less difficult to destroy, and it is easier to make a few keystrokes on a computer and disrupt the election. Many other stakeholders who came forward during the Corporations Committee meeting had similar arguments.
Richard Ong, a member of Choose Liberty Now, said there wasn’t one person within 500 miles of the committee microphone who had ever seen the source code that runs through the tabulating machines. He said it was recognized as a trade secret in a contract with the provider, and he found this strange.
“I have no more idea of how the election machines work than I do know how the software on my cellphone works,” he said.
He was also concerned with cases of fraud witnessed outside of the electronic system, but not in the state of Wyoming. He said there were instances of poll watchers being dismissed and ballots being taken out of suitcases transported from another state and run through the counting machines multiple times. Ong believed “the important distinction is not whether a computer is used, but whether there are adequate procedures to ensure their proper use.”
When asked if he could tell the committee what happened to those complaints, and if they were substantiated, he said he didn’t know how to answer the question. He said he wasn’t aware of any indications that the Wyoming electoral process was compromised, however.
“A lot of this is very anecdotal, and there’s a lot of sources that are alleging things,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said. “But no one’s seen proof yet.”
Election issues
Matt Freeman, the Constitution Party candidate in House District 41, said the vast majority of meeting attendees did think there was an issue with elections or else they wouldn’t be there. He said Wyoming could be at risk of seeing the much larger problems witnessed on the national level if the state didn’t take action.
He still had his doubts regarding local election integrity, although they were anomalies that needed to be taken care of. Freeman said he was told firsthand that a poll watcher in Cheyenne was sent home at 7 p.m. on primary election day, Aug. 16, even though there was still a line of residents waiting to vote. He said there was also a tabulation machine that was opened up because it broke down, and there were ballots sitting on top of the box.
“The ballots are supposed to go in the box, not be on top,” he said. “So, that kind of screams an audit to me right off the bat.”
Another concern he voiced was he had witnessed Colorado license plates on cars in various polling centers, and there were Colorado licenses being used to vote. He said those ballots were fed into the same tabulating machines.
Freeman was also asked whether he went to the Secretary of State’s Office or his local county clerk to report.
“No, I did not. I actually did not even think to go to the secretary of state,” he responded. “What I was told was that a lot of these things were brought to the county clerk’s attention.”
Freeman was not alone in his accusations of fraud. Former Republican primary candidate for secretary of state Mark Armstrong told the committee the absentee ballots were leading to unsubstantiated votes, and that he was unhappy with being unable to request absentee ballot envelopes from the Secretary of State’s Office and local county clerks.
Reporting
Among her complaints with an electronic system and tabulation, Wyoming GOP Executive Director Kathy Russell said she has received three calls where individuals told her they were voting in multiple states, including Wyoming. She said she asked them where they were voting, and they said they were residents in Arizona, too. Russell also said she didn’t report the cases of ballot fraud.
“They wouldn’t give me their names,” she said. “I’ve told people. I’ve talked to the secretary of state. I’ve talked to various county clerks and let them know that happens, but we’re up against a situation where there’s no way to check with another state.”
She said stakeholders have called her and made complaints, and she recommended they go to their county clerk, county attorney or the secretary of state. Many said they had already reported it, but no action was taken.
She said without an investigation, the evidence remains anecdotal.
“The minute you see or hear something, you should go report that. We all want exactly the same thing,” Corporations Committee co-Chairman Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said. “And if you don’t report it, it’s no different than watching someone steal your neighbor’s gas or steal from their house, and say, ‘Well, I didn’t bother calling the cops because I didn’t think it was a big deal.’”