ROCK SPRINGS — On the last Saturday of March, residents of Sweetwater County marched the streets in support of pro-life views and to raise awareness to local organizations that provide alternative solutions.
March for Life is an annual pro-life event that usually takes place in January.
The movement began throughout the United States in the early 1970s in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
In Sweetwater County, this was the second annual March for Life and about 60 to 70 residents marched the streets of Rock Springs on Saturday, March 26, representing different community organizations and churches.
“I think the March for Life is very much a personal thing. Everybody’s here for a different reason and in a different way. I know people march because they feel the legal end to abortion is a very important thing and that’s obviously a core aspect for a March for Life,” said Eric Urlacher, Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus No. 2441. “For me, personally, I’m really into the fact that this raises awareness to Inside Connection (Southwest Wyoming Pregnancy Resource Center). For me, being pro-life is providing the services, medical and financial, that women need. I think that’s an often overlooked topic in March for Life. I think that’s a practical way to being pro-life, providing services to those who are in need.”
Knights of Columbus No. 2441, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Inside Connection, Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, Restoration Ministries, Sweetwater County Right to Life and Wyoming Right to Life each had a part in this year’s march.
“For me, the ecumenical aspect is really important. I think in the spirits of the last couple of popes – Pope Francis and Pope John Paul II – a big push in the Catholic church is ecumenicism,” Uracher said.
“It’s not Catholics versus Evangelical versus Mormons. We’re all on the team to support the virtues that we think are the guiding lights to our society,” he said. “The most important thing for me, personally, is that we have multiple faith communities involved.”
Pastor Richard P. Carlson of Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church began the event with an opening prayer at the corner of C Street and Norton Avenue near Imagine Preschool.
Following a police escort, people marched the streets toward the Saints Cyril and Methodius Cathedral.
They carried signs that read, “Pray to End Abortion,” “Jesus Forgives and Heals,” “Children are the Gift of God,” as well as others.
The march ended at Saints Cyril and Methodius Cathedral where people enjoyed refreshments and listened to guest speakers from a variety of different organizations.
Guest speakers included Kim Seymour, director of Inside Connections, Gene Emerson, Chariots of Light Wyoming President, Pastor Mechell Williams of Restoration Ministries, Deacon Louis Hernandez of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Pastor Carlson of Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church.